Savanne Road closed between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Highway 311 due to marsh fire

Due to the fire approaching Savanne Road, the Bayou Cane Fire Department has closed Savanne Road between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Highway 311 to all vehicular traffic. (This was at 9:30pm)

The Bayou Cane Fire Department is currently monitoring the marsh fire. The marsh fire is located in an area that cannot be reached by firefighting apparatus and is not endangering any structures. The marsh fire is currently moving towards Savanne Road and if it reaches Savanne Road, the Bayou Cane Fire Department will be able to get fire apparatus close enough to the fire to extinguish the fire.

FROM BAYOU CANE:

The marsh fire is approaching Savanne Rd. which has been shut down from MLK to Pelto Rd. so we can safely operate. Please stay clear of the area. No structures are threatened by this fire. As the temperature drops the smoke will continue to sink toward the ground. Smoke from this fire will continue to be an issue. If you have breathing issues please take necessary precautions. Only call 911 if you have an emergency.

The statewide burn ban remains in effect. Do not burn anything.