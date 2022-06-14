Save the Closet to host clothing giveaway in Houma

Charity organization Save the Closet will host a free clothing giveaway on Thursday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Mechanicville Gym in Houma. The giveaway is open to families affected by Hurricane Ida, providing clothes and shoes for men, women, and children in need. Families are encouraged to bring their own bags and arrive at the distribution early. All items are new or gently used and are inspected by Save the Closet coordinators.

The organization is hosting the distribution as a thank you to Louisiana for its support following Hurricane Michael, a catastrophic category 5 storm that devastated the Florida Panhandle in 2018. “Save the Closet is returning to Houma, LA, to pay it forward from the Panhandle of Florida! Louisiana was there for us after Hurricane Michael and we have a long memory. We see you and haven’t forgotten you,” reads a statement from Save the Closet.

Founded in 2018, the Panama City based organization is a free mobile closet, serving communities affected by natural disasters, individuals in life transition, and local support organizations. The organization provides a sense of normalcy to men, women, and children who are victims of natural disasters, such as hurricanes, fire, earthquakes, tornados, and floods.

Upon arrival, guests will sign in and receive a shopping bag to select items or their choice. There is no limit to the number of items guests can select, however Save the Closet asks that attendees be mindful of others who are in need. Proof of residence and identification is not required. The Mechanicville Gym is located at 2814 Senator Street. For more information, visit Save the Closet.