Save the Date! Fletcher Annual Veterans Resource Fair

Fletcher Technical Community College invites all active duty, reserve/guard, and veterans to attend the Veterans Annual Resource Fair on Tuesday, March 8, at the Schriever Campus Atrium (1407 Hwy 311) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The fair is free and is open to the public.

The annual fair will be hosted by the Veterans Resource Center (VCR) and will provide resources to veterans from the following organizations: Recruiters from all military branches, NextOps, Small Business Administration, Wounded Warriors, S.L.V.O, American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

Fletcher’s Veterans Resource mission is to provide the veteran student population with a college experience that promotes togetherness as a student type, offers access to information on education benefits and resources, encourages networking with classmates and instructors, and prepares them for a professional working environment.

For more information on Fletcher’s Veterans Resource Center visit https://www.fletcher.edu/veterans-resource-center/.