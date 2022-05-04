Scale Up Louisiana program for entrepreneurs

The Urban League of Louisiana is partnering with Capital One to host its 6th cohort of Scale Up Louisiana virtual event on Tuesday, May 17. Hosted by the Urban League of Louisiana’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the event is geared towards small businesses in Terrebonne Parish and is a statewide entrepreneurial education intensive. The program provides early-stage entrepreneurs with the education and resources that are critical to creating a scalable and profitable business.

This transition program guides existing, early-stage small business owners towards becoming high-growth, sustainable ventures. The modular program will be delivered in-person including 11 , six hour sessions, and five pre recorded web sessions. Participants will receive technical assistance and other support services throughout the program.

Eligible entrepreneurs must meet the following criteria:

Own and operate a business in Terrebonne Parish

Have at least $40,000 in documented revenue from the previous tax year

Have been in business for at least two years

Have a desire to scale or expand their business operations

Must have access to transportation

The Urban League of Louisiana’s mission is to increase access to entrepreneurship training in the communities that it serves, based on the challenges, opportunities, and small business development needs that are unique to selected communities across the state of Louisiana.