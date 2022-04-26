Scalise Hosts 12th Offshore Energy Tour

Last week, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) hosted six of his colleagues, Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.), Congressman Troy Balderson (R-Ohio), Congresswoman Kat Cammack (R-Fla.), Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.), Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa), and Congressman Pete Stauber (R-Minn.) at Shell’s Appomattox offshore oil platform for his 12th Offshore Energy Tour. During the tour, the Members of Congress learned firsthand how the Appomattox platform produces approximately 140,000 barrels of oil each day and how Shell invests billions of dollars in the Gulf of Mexico each year to safely supply the United States with oil and natural gas.