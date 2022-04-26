Scalise Hosts 12th Offshore Energy Tour

B.I.G. 2022 Scholarship Deadline is this Saturday, April 30April 26, 2022
Last week, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) hosted six of his colleagues, Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.), Congressman Troy Balderson (R-Ohio), Congresswoman Kat Cammack (R-Fla.), Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.), Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa), and Congressman Pete Stauber (R-Minn.) at Shell’s Appomattox offshore oil platform for his 12th Offshore Energy Tour. During the tour, the Members of Congress learned firsthand how the Appomattox platform produces approximately 140,000 barrels of oil each day and how Shell invests billions of dollars in the Gulf of Mexico each year to safely supply the United States with oil and natural gas.
Whip Scalise and his colleagues traveled by helicopter from South Louisiana to Shell’s Appomattox deep-water platform, approximately a 75-minute flight from New Orleans.
As the Members of Congress traveled to an Appomattox deep-water platform, Whip Scalise enjoyed a bird’s eye view of the active drillship.
View from the helicopter as the Members of Congress approached Shell’s Appomattox deep-water platform.
Whip Scalise greeted operators on the Appomattox deep-water platform and committed to supporting energy workers and their industry.
Whip Scalise explained the critical importance of offshore energy production for the United States’ national security and lowering consumer prices with Fox News’ Rachel Campos Duffy. © Office of Congressman Steve Scalise
Before beginning their tour, the Congressional delegation was briefed on the important procedures that must be followed for their safety and the daily safety of the crew members on the rig. © Office of Congressman Steve Scalise
Whip Scalise witnessed offshore oil production up close while touring the Appomattox deep-water platform. © Office of Congressman Steve Scalise
As the delegation toured different parts of the platform, Whip Scalise learned about an Appomattox deep-water platform’s infrastructure and current energy production levels from the Operations Supervisor. © Office of Congressman Steve Scalise
The Members of Congress heard about the Appomattox deep-water platform’s production processes and discussed the future development of America’s rich natural resources in the Gulf of Mexico. © Office of Congressman Steve Scalise
The Operations Supervisor explained the Appomattox deep-water platform’s natural gas components to Whip Scalise and how energy is harnessed in the Gulf of Mexico. © Office of Congressman Steve Scalise
Following the Congressional delegation’s tour, Whip Scalise caught up with the Appomattox Asset Manager during lunch and discussed his vision for American energy independence. © Office of Congressman Steve Scalise
Whip Scalise told Fox News’ Rachael Campos Duffy that President Biden shouldn’t be begging hostile foreign nations for energy because no country produces oil cleaner, safer, or better than the United States, thanks to American innovation. © Office of Congressman Steve Scalise
Whip Scalise spoke with Colette Hirstius, Shell Senior Vice President, Gulf of Mexico, about Louisiana’s rich energy resources. © Office of Congressman Steve Scalise