Scalise Hosts 12th Offshore Energy Tour

B.I.G. 2022 Scholarship Deadline is this Saturday, April 30
April 26, 2022
Dine to Donate fundraiser for CASA of Terrebonne
April 26, 2022

As the Members of Congress traveled to an Appomattox deep-water platform, Whip Scalise enjoyed a bird’s eye view of the active drillship. © Office of Congressman Steve Scalise

Last week, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) hosted six of his colleagues, Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.), Congressman Troy Balderson (R-Ohio), Congresswoman Kat Cammack (R-Fla.), Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.), Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa), and Congressman Pete Stauber (R-Minn.) at Shell’s Appomattox offshore oil platform for his 12th Offshore Energy Tour. During the tour, the Members of Congress learned firsthand how the Appomattox platform produces approximately 140,000 barrels of oil each day and how Shell invests billions of dollars in the Gulf of Mexico each year to safely supply the United States with oil and natural gas.

 



STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

Photo provided by LDWF

April 26, 2022

LDWF certified 72 boaters during “Boating Education Lagniappe Day”

Read more