Scalise Reflects on Shooting Five Years Later

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends on July 28 to reflect on his recovery from the Congressional Baseball Game practice shooting five years ago, where he nearly lost his life.

Whip Scalise recounted how the brave U.S. Capitol Police and Alexandria Police Department officers saved both his life and the lives of several other Members of Congress that day on the ballfield. Whip Scalise started in the July 28 game.

“I was just fighting for my life. By the time I got to the hospital, I was in a coma for three days. So you know, it was one of those deals where you knew at the moment something bad was going on, and I felt my body shutting down,” Scalise said. He went on to say that Congressman Brad Wenstrup was there every step of the way.

“For some reason, I changed my mind to go to the batting cages instead of the outfield, so I wasn’t trapped on the field. And I could see the shooter, I could see [Whip Scalise], I could see where the Capitol Police were. And so, that was very fortunate, and all I kept thinking was, ‘Keep my eye on [Whip Scalise], get to him as soon as you can.’ It was [a] very eerie sight to see one person left out on that field, and it was [Whip Scalise] laying there,” Wenstrup responded.

