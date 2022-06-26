Scalise: We Must Protect the Second Amendment, Due Process, and the Rights of Law-Abiding Gun Owners

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) issued the following statement regarding his opposition to the gun control bill on the House Floor:

“On the day after the Supreme Court once again affirmed the right to self-defense provided by the Second Amendment, it is more important than ever that we protect that right from another assault in Congress by Washington Democrats who want to punish responsible gun owners and take away those rights.

“I voted against the gun control bill on the House Floor because it undermines the Second Amendment and infringes on the right of law-abiding Americans to defend themselves at a time when crime is skyrocketing across the country.

“We will not eliminate gun violence or prevent mass shootings by making it harder for law-abiding citizens to exercise their right of self-defense.

“All of us can agree that we need to secure schools and help those who are a risk to themselves and others, but shredding the Constitution is not the solution.

“Earlier this week, I helped pass the Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act, which will provide real help to those struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues, especially children. I remain committed to solving the root causes of violent crime and helping those who need it, but doing so must not violate the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.”