School is in session: back-to-school safety tips offered by Attorney General Jeff Landry

While much time has been spent getting supplies, uniforms, and haircuts – Attorney General Jeff Landry wants his fellow parents to take some moments to help ensure a safe school year for students and teachers.
“Louisiana’s children are our State’s greatest resource,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry. “Their education is a long-term investment and something we all can contribute towards especially by working to keep students safe.”
Attorney General Landry offers the following School Safety tips for parents and guardians:
- Drive safely. Obey speed limits and other traffic laws like not changing lanes, passing, or making U-turns in school zones; do not text while driving.
- Use caution near school buses. Stop at least 30 feet behind a loading or unloading school bus and adhere to its flashing lights and stop signs.
- Teach children about pedestrian safety. Educate kids to look both ways when crossing a street, listen to crossing guards, and never run blindly into the street.
- Know school safety plan. Learn how school executes safety drills, works with first responders, and communicates with parents during emergencies.
- Encourage healthy communication. Warn kids about stranger dangers and ask them to immediately report if someone or something is making them uncomfortable, especially bullying.
- Be familiar with educators. Know those taking care of your child, including their contact information; be sure school does screening and background checks on all employees.