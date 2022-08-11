School is in session: back-to-school safety tips offered by Attorney General Jeff Landry

While much time has been spent getting supplies, uniforms, and haircuts – Attorney General Jeff Landry wants his fellow parents to take some moments to help ensure a safe school year for students and teachers.

“Louisiana’s children are our State’s greatest resource,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry. “Their education is a long-term investment and something we all can contribute towards especially by working to keep students safe.”

Attorney General Landry offers the following School Safety tips for parents and guardians: