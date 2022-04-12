SCIA announced Congressman Garret Graves as guest speaker

The South Central Industrial Association announced United States Congressman Garret Graves will be the guest speaker at next month’s SCIA General Membership Luncheon. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 3 at the Cypress Columns, located at 157 Tourist Drive in Gray. The deadline to register is noon on April 27.

SCIA is is a multi-parish organization, representing primarily Terrebonne, Lafourche, Assumption and St. Mary parishes. The organization supports industrial businesses and the communities they serve through improving the business climate of south central Louisiana and energy related industries.

SCIA monthly luncheon meetings are held on the third Tuesday of every month. Attendance ranges from 150 to 200 people at each meeting. The cost of the meal is $25.00 per person, registration and pre payment are required. Networking is scheduled from 11:15 a.m. to 11:50 a.m., with the membership meeting immediately following. To make reservations call 985-851-2201 or email kathy@sciaonline.net.