SCIA applications open for 13 scholarships

The South Central Industrial Association announced applications are open for 13 scholarships, including nine merit-based scholarships, and four needs based scholarships.

SCIA offers six merit-based scholarships annually, and the Gordon “Bubba” Dove Foundation offers three scholarships for graduating high school seniors whose parent(s) or grandparent(s) work for an SCIA member company. These nine scholarships are valued at $1,000.00 each, and will be awarded to qualified high school seniors. One scholarship, The Billy Forshag Public School Scholarship, is reserved for a graduate of a Terrebonne Parish Public High School.

Additionally, SCIA offers four needs-based scholarships to Fletcher Technical Community College and to Nicholls State University (two given in spring and two in fall) for students at any age or level in their education. Refer to Fletcher and Nicholls Financial Aid Departments directly for more information on the needs-based scholarships.

The dateline to apply is May 19, 2023. Applications and requirements can be found online.