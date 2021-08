The South Central Industrial Association (SCIA) announced the 23rd Annual Awards Banquet, originally scheduled for August 12, has been postponed due to the recent spike in COVID cases.

The banquet will feature guest speaker Paul Mainieri, former LSU Baseball Head Coach, and will feature the organization’s awards for the 2020 year. They will announce a rescheduled date at a later time when details are finalized.

For more information, email christy@sciaonline.net or call 985.851.2201