SCIA Presents $14,000 in Scholarships to Local Students

South Central Industrial Association (SCIA) proudly announced the award of $14,000 in scholarships to deserving students at its monthly general membership meeting in July. SCIA has awarded over $200,000 in scholarships since the start of the program in 1997.

Five scholarships were presented to children of SCIA member company employees attending high schools in the region. Matthew Newchurch, SCIA Executive Vice President, presented the scholarships, highlighting the association’s commitment to supporting local education.

Evan Louviere, son of Peter and Bonnie Louviere, representing member companies REV and Terrebonne General Medical Center, and a South Lafourche High School graduate, received the Otis T. Logue Scholarship. The SCIA Otis T. Logue Scholarship was developed 25 years ago and is in honor of the inaugural SCIA president. Evan plans to major in accounting and finance at Nicholls State University.

Four additional SCIA Merit-Based Scholarships were awarded to:

Brady Dufrene, a graduate of Central Lafourche High School and son of Cody and Holly Dufrene represented member company Terrebonne General Health Systems. Brady will attend Nicholls State University for Business Administration.

Griffin Angelloz, a graduate of Thibodaux High School and son of Thad and Melissa Angelloz represented member company Greater Lafourche Port Commission. Griffin will be attending Nicholls State University for Computer Information Systems.

Gracean Schexnayder, a graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High School and daughter of Jacob and Marta Schexnayder represented member company PHI Aviation. Gracean will be attending LSU for Biological Sciences.

Madison Broussard, a graduate of Catholic High School and daughter of Jason and Tabitha Broussard represented member company Royal Engineers. Madison will be attending LSU for Animal Sciences.

Additionally, SCIA facilitated the Gordon “Bubba” Dove Foundation scholarships, presented by Rachel Oubre in memory of Gordon “Bubba” Dove. Dove Foundation scholarships were awarded to: Brooklyn Babin, a graduate of Houma Christian and daughter of Stuart and Christy Babin represented member company Morris P. Hebert, Inc.. Brooklyn will be attending Nicholls State University for Nursing. Lucy Murphy, a graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High School and daughter of Julian and Kim Murphy represented member company D&S Marine Services. Lucy will be attending LSU for Chemistry and Biology.

Ava Falgout, a graduate of Central Lafourche High School and daughter of Andy and Scarlet Falgout represented member company Bollinger Shipyards. Ava will be attending Nicholls State University for Biology Pre-Physical Therapy.

SCIA also allocates funding annually for needs-based scholarships at Fletcher Technical Community College and Nicholls State University. These scholarships provide ongoing support for students who maintain a minimum GPA throughout their academic journey.

For more information about SCIA scholarships and programs, visit sciaonline.net.