SCIA Presents Prestigious Awards at 2024 Annual Banquet

SCIA held its annual banquet on June 13, 2024 at The Cypress Columns where it installed a new board of directors and recognized outstanding industrial leaders.

SCIA President, Joni Tuck of Shell welcomed about 280 members and guests before introducing Lafourche Parish President, Archie Chaisson, who served as the master of ceremonies for the evening. Father Mark Toups performed the invocation, and the keynote speaker was Charlotte Bollinger of Bollinger Shipyards who spoke about her life experiences and the importance of investing in the Bayou region.

Tuck presented the Tillman Esteve Outstanding Member of the Year Award to Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor of Fletcher Technical Community College. Strickland previously served on the SCIA Board of Directors and is an active leader in many other community organizations. The Tillman Esteve award is named after a founding Board member and is chosen by the SCIA Board of Directors based on service to the organization and community in which he/she lives. Tuck noted that, “(Strickland) provides the most vital service to this organization you can think of – they develop the most essential resource for our success – people. This winner is literally in the business of creating the conditions, systems, and assets needed for the 6,000 people they directly serve to see and meet their individual potential every single day. (She) is in the business of changing lives, lowering obstacles, uplifting everyone around them and building the workforce that our region’s industries need for today, tomorrow, and generations to come.”

Tuck also the most prestigious SCIA award, The President’s Award, to Mrs. Marguerite Knight-Erwin for her tireless work to improve all aspects of the Bayou Region. SCIA President’s Award is presented each year to a candidate as a token of appreciation for the many contributions made to the people of South Louisiana by serving in a leadership role. Tuck noted that Knight, “may not have been born on the bayou, but got here as fast as she could, and has spent decades actively involved and leading several non-profit organizations including the Advisory Board for Nicholls State University College of Business, Fletcher Technical Community College Foundation Board, Lafourche Education Foundation, and Morganza Action Coalition.”

Tuck gave her outgoing president’s message that included many of the SCIA achievements throughout the year before passing the gavel to Mr. JJ Buquet of Buquet Distributing, incoming President of SCIA. This year’s banquet also featured a special recognition of all SCIA past presidents that included: Otis T. Logue (deceased), 1997-1999; Kerry Chauvin, 1999-2000; Francis Richard, 2000-2001; Daniel B. Cannon, 2001-2002; Bobby Barthel, 2002-2003; Leland Robichaux (deceased), 2003-2004; Neil Suard, 2004-2005; Chet Morrison, 2005-2006; Kenneth Smith, 2006-2007; Donald Hingle, 2007-2008; Tony Boudreaux, 2008-2009; Tony Alford, 2010-2011; Kirk Meche, 2011-2012; Ted Falgout, 2012-2013; Lori Davis, 2013-2014; Robert Clemons, 2014-2015; Oneil Malbrough, 2015-2016; Bill Blanchard, 2016-2017; Cory Kief, 2017-2018; Paul Danos, 2018-2019; Chett Chiasson, 2019-2020 ; Stuart Faucheux, 2020-2021; and Mitch Marmande, 2021-2023.

Mr. Chett Chiasson installed the 2024-2025 officers that included: President JJ Buquet, Buquet Distributing; Executive Vice President Matthew Newchurch, DDG; Vice President, Mark Danos, Danos; Secretary/Treasurer, Danielle Guillot, SafeZone and directors: Leah Brown, Chevron; Lance Trotti, Oak Point Risk Advisors; Rachael Waguespack, John Deere; Joe Caldwell, Crosby Dredging; Walter Thomassie of Thoma-Sea Marine; and Joni Tuck, Shell, as Past President.

South Central Industrial Association is oil & gas related industrial-based business association established in 1997 with over 240 member firms employing more than 200,000 employees serving a multi-parish area in South Louisiana, many of whom are engaged in servicing the oil and gas operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and around the world. SCIA focuses on energy addition rather than energy transition, as the oil and gas industry is vital to our region, our economy and our world.