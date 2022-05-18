SCIA sets date for Annual Awards Banquet

South Central Industrial Association announced it’s Annual Awards Banquet is set for Thursday, June 30. The guest speaker at this year’s banquet is Fox 8 national award-winning journalist, and documentarian, John Snell. The special night will also celebrate the 25 anniversary of SCIA.

The event will kick off with cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m., at the Cypress Columns in Gray. Dress is business attire, and black tie is optional. Tables will be sold on a first come, first served basis to sponsors. Individual seating will only be available to purchase after all sponsorships have been filled. For more information, please contact kathy@sciaonline.net or christy@sciaonline.net or call 985-851-2201.

According to SCIA, the organization represents more than 250 member companies with over 200,000 employees, many of whom are engaged in servicing the oil, gas and marine operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and around the world. Most of these members live in the Bayou Region of Terrebonne, Lafourche and St. Mary parishes.