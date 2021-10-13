SCLHSA Mobile Unit in Chauvin Oct. 14 to Serve Community

South Central Louisiana Human Services Authority is bringing its mobile unit into the community to provide much-needed services. They will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5232 LA 56, in Chauvin on October 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The mobile unit will allow the organization to meet residents where they are. The unit will offer services such as mental health, substance abuse, primary care, medication management, intervention, crisis counseling, resource referral, and more.

For an appointment, call 1-877-218-7478. You can also contact the CALL line, 1-877-500-9997. More dates to follow for the areas of lower Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes next week.