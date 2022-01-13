SCOTUS halts mandatory Covid-19 vaccine rule for businesses

The U.S. Supreme Court has halted the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that all employees of large U.S. businesses be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Court is, however, allowing the vaccine mandate for health care workers.

The majority of the court sided against, stating the administration overstepped its authority.

“OSHA has never before imposed such a mandate. Nor has Congress. Indeed, although Congress has enacted significant legislation addressing the COVID–19 pandemic, it has declined to enact any measure similar to what OSHA has promulgated here,” the conservatives wrote in an unsigned opinion.

“Acting outside of its competence and without legal basis, the Court displaces the judgments of the Government officials given the responsibility to respond to workplace health emergencies,” Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a joint dissent.

“Today’s ruling rejects federal government overreach. It is a win for personal liberties and the 80 million Americans affected by this decision,” said U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. of the ruling. “People should get vaccinated, but President Biden should not be able to force [private businesses] to do it. The Supreme Court agrees.”