Search and Rescue Training Exercise taking place today for Lafourche Fire District 3

This is to inform the public that the Lafourche Fire District 3, in collaboration with the Grand Isle Fire Department and Emergency Services, will conduct a search and rescue training exercise. This exercise will consist of multiple flares and marine smoke bombs being activated during the exercise.

Details of the Training:

Date: June 26, 2024

Thank you for your attention and commitment to improving emergency response capabilities.