Search and Rescue Training Exercise taking place today for Lafourche Fire District 3

Local BETA clubs place at National Convention in Elementary, Junior and Senior levelsJune 25, 2024
This is to inform the public that the Lafourche Fire District 3, in collaboration with the Grand Isle Fire Department and Emergency Services, will conduct a search and rescue training exercise. This exercise will consist of multiple flares and marine smoke bombs being activated during the exercise.
Details of the Training:
- Date: June 26, 2024
- Time: 1000 hours
- Location: Area of the Lafourche and Jefferson Parish Line near Grand Isle
Thank you for your attention and commitment to improving emergency response capabilities.