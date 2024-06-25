Search and Rescue Training Exercise taking place today for Lafourche Fire District 3

Local BETA clubs place at National Convention in Elementary, Junior and Senior levels
June 25, 2024
Local BETA clubs place at National Convention in Elementary, Junior and Senior levels
June 25, 2024

This is to inform the public that the Lafourche Fire District 3, in collaboration with the Grand Isle Fire Department and Emergency Services, will conduct a search and rescue training exercise. This exercise will consist of multiple flares and marine smoke bombs being activated during the exercise.


Details of the Training:

  • Date: June 26, 2024
  • Time: 1000 hours
  • Location: Area of the Lafourche and Jefferson Parish Line near Grand Isle

Thank you for your attention and commitment to improving emergency response capabilities.

Submitted
Submitted

Related posts

June 25, 2024

Local BETA clubs place at National Convention in Elementary, Junior and Senior levels

Read more