Seat belt checkpoint scheduled for Lafourche

April 8, 2024
April 8, 2024

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a seat belt checkpoint in Lafourche Parish on April 9, 2024. During this checkpoint, deputies will be checking motorists for seat belt and safety seat violations, as well as for proper inspection tags and other potential violations. Checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
