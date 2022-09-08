Seat belt checkpoint today in Lafourche Parish

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a seat belt checkpoint in Lafourche Parish during the daytime hours today, September 8, 2022. During this checkpoint, deputies will be checking motorists for seat belt use and safety seat violations, as well as for proper inspection tags and other potential violations.

Checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists. To find out more about what LPSO is doing to keep the community safe visit them on Facebook.