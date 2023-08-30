Second Harvest Food Bank and Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux breaks ground on new Bayou Region Warehouse in Houma

On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, Second Harvest Food Bank in partnership with the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux broke ground on their new Bayou Region Warehouse. The 17,000 square feet warehouse located at 223 South Hollywood in Houma will efficiently store and distribute an even greater volume of fresh food and pantry stables for the Terrebonne, Lafourche and St. Mary Parishes, and Grand Isle.

For more than 40 years, Second Harvest has been filling the food gap for 50+ community partners across the Bayou region by delivering truckloads of nonperishable foods, meat, and fresh produce from the Second Harvest Food Bank distribution center in Harahan, LA. In the Bayou region approximately 30,000 people (10,000 children) struggle with hunger each day– The new warehouse, in later stages, will boast a 3,400 square foot community kitchen with a capacity to produce up to 3,000 meals per day, significantly decreasing the amount of citizens who go hungry. T he new warehouse will begin operations in early 2024.

“I am so excited for us to be here today, celebrating the groundbreaking of our new Second Harvest Facility,” said Eric Danos, a member of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana Board of Directors. “I had no idea two years ago when I joined Second Harvest how many people were hungry in our community, or what Second Harvest does to help. Throughout our Bayou Community, we believe there are about 30,000 people struggling with hunger, and that is striking to me. Second Harvest along with our partners have done a tremendous job acknowledging this, and this last year, we distributed the equivalent of 4 million meals to local community members, thanks to all their hard work and support.”

Natalie Jayroe, CEO Second Harvest Food Bank, echoed Danos with similar sentiments and thanks for the local support of the new warehouse. Bishop Mario D. Dorsonville, and Bill Barbera, CEO of Diocese of Houma/Thibodaux, also spoke about the importance of partnership and assisting the hungry in the community, before the official groundbreaking on the new Bayou Region Warehouse.

About Second Harvest Food Bank

For more than 40 years, Second Harvest Food Bank has led the fight against hunger in South Louisiana by providing food access, advocacy, education, and disaster response. Second Harvest provides food to more than 700 partners and programs across 23 parishes, from the Mississippi border to the Texas state line. Together, we make up the largest charitable anti-hunger network in the state. With our community’s help, we can make food security a reality for every household in South Louisiana. Second Harvest Food Bank is a ministry of the Archdiocese of New Orleans, a member of Feeding America, and a United Way Partner Agency.

