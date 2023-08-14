Second Harvest Food Bank Expands Operations with New Warehouse in Houma-Thibodaux Area

Second Harvest Food Bank, in partnership with the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, announces plans to open its new warehouse in the Bayou region, significantly increasing the organization’s capacity to serve individuals and families facing hunger in the Bayou.

“For over 40 years, Second Harvest has been filling the gap for our more than 50 Bayou partners by delivering truckloads of nonperishable foods, meat, and fresh produce from our warehouse in Harahan,” said Natalie Jayroe, CEO and President of Second Harvest Food Bank. “Local food pantries in the region rely on food drives from local organizations and individual donations. Those supplies only meet a small portion of the need in the region. This new warehouse will transform our ability to reach the highest- need areas of the Bayou region in times of disaster and better serve our partner agencies and neighbors year-round.”

The 17,000 square feet warehouse located at 223 South Hollywood in Houma will efficiently store and distribute an even greater volume of fresh food and pantry stables for the Terrebonne, Lafourche and St. Mary Parishes, and Grand Isle. In a later phase, it will boast a 3,400 square foot community kitchen with a capacity to produce up to 3,000 meals per day.

“We rejoice in partnering with Second Harvest to address the needs of the most vulnerable, especially our children and seniors in the Bayou region. This new facility will be a beacon of hope for our community,” said Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville, Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. “Together, let us continue to strive for a more just and compassionate society, where no one goes hungry and where the inherent dignity of every person is respected.”

“Feeding the hungry is answering the call of the Gospel,” said Archbishop Gregory Aymond, Archdiocese of New Orleans. “To see this ministry to feed the hungry continue to grow and expand from its roots here in the Archdiocese of New Orleans is truly incredible. I pray in gratitude for our sisters and brothers in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and all that have been part of this work and that this good work will continue.”

Second Harvest Food Bank will mark the beginning of construction for the warehouse at a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, August 29 at 10:30 a.m.

For more information on Second Harvest Food Bank and how to get involved, visit www.no-hunger.org.