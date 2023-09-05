Second Harvest Food Bank Invites Community to Take Action to Fight Hunger in South LA

September is Hunger Action Month® and Second Harvest Food Bankwill join the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks to raise awareness of hunger and inspire people to take action. A series of food drives and volunteer opportunities will take place throughout September across South Louisiana to commemorate the annual Hunger Action Month campaign.

One in seven households in Louisiana is at risk of hunger. Across South Louisiana, the rising cost of food, housing, and utilities, coupled with low-wage jobs have increased the need for emergency food assistance. Many families are seeking food assistance for the first time.

“Every day, individuals are making impossible choices between food and critical needs like medicine, electricity, or childcare,” said Natalie Jayroe, president and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank. “Each of us can take action to ensure that our neighbors have access to a nutritious meal. Whether you donate non-perishable food items, give your time as a volunteer, or make a financial contribution, Hunger Action Month is the perfect time to get involved and step up to help fight hunger,” added Jayroe.

There are several opportunities for individuals, organizations, schools, and businesses to participate in Hunger Action Month:

GIVE FOOD

Donations of non-perishable food items including canned goods such as tuna, chili, stews, vegetables, and fruit, beans, rice, and pasta, are needed now as we approach the height of hurricane season and year-round. Disruptions and changes in food chain supplies have created a shortage in food donations for Second Harvest Food Bank and food banks nationwide.

In partnership with Rouses, Second Harvest will collect food donations at the following community food drives:

Bayou Region Food Drive Friday, September 8 1030 South Acadia Rd., Thibodaux 8 a.m. – Noon Greater New Orleans Food Drive Friday, September 22 2900 Veterans Blvd., Metairie 8 a.m. – Noon

Purchase pre-made donation bags filled with pantry staples or bring non-perishable food donations from home to drop in food collection barrels at any Rouses location during operating hours. Food donations may also be made at Second Harvest Food Bank, 700 Edwards Avenue, Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. For a complete list of food items that are needed, visit https://no-hunger.org/suggested-food-donations/.

Organizations, schools, or businesses who would like to host a food and/or fund drive can learn more at https://no-hunger.org/food-fund-drives/. Second Harvest can provide complimentary food drive boxes and a banner to support your drive.

SHARE YOUR TIME & TALENTS

From sorting food donations, packing donation boxes, and distributing food boxes at community food distributions to plating and packaging meals in the Second Harvest community kitchens, there’s no shortage of ways for individuals, organizations, and businesses to share their time and talents to fight hunger.

On Hunger Action Day, September 15, join members of the Second Harvest Board of Directors for a day of service. Volunteer opportunities are also available throughout September and year-round. To learn more and register to volunteer, visit https://no-hunger.org/volunteer/.

DONATE

With every $1 donated, Second Harvest Food Bank can provide three nutritious meals to individuals, families, children, and seniors who are hungry. Donations may be made securely online at www.no-hunger.org. Click on the donate button to make a one-time donation or sign up for a monthly contribution.

“When people are fed, entire communities are nourished. When children have nutritious meals and snacks, they are better prepared to learn. And when seniors have access to meals that meet their unique dietary needs, they are healthier and have a better quality of life,” said Jayroe. “We all have a role to play in the fight against hunger and this Hunger Action Month and all year long.”

To learn more about Hunger Action Month and the ways to fight hunger, visit www.no-hunger.org.