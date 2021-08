A section of La. Highway 1 in Thibodaux that is closed for repairs is scheduled to reopen tomorrow.

City of Thibodaux:

The City of Thibodaux wishes to advise residents, businesses and organizations that the LA Highway 1 critical drainage repairs will be complete today and the road reopened at 7:00 am Friday, August 20, 2021.

The City apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks everyone for their cooperation and patience throughout this project.

Read the previous story HERE.