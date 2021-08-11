Section of LA 1 in Thibodaux to close for repairs

City of Thibodaux:

The City of Thibodaux wishes to advise motorists that due to critical drainage repairs being performed, LA Highway 1 (East First Street) will be closed to vehicular traffic between St. Joseph Street and Elder Street beginning Saturday morning August 14th and continuing through Sunday evening August 15th.

All commercial traffic will be detoured to LA 308 at LA 648 (Percy Brown Bridge) and LA 20 (Jackson Street). Local traffic will be routed to Elder and St. Joseph Streets to bypass the construction site.

Residences and businesses located near the construction site will be allowed access to their properties for the duration of the repairs. The City apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks everyone for their cooperation.