From the City of Thibodaux:

On Saturday, November 7, 2020, and Sunday, November 8, 2020, North Acadia Road between Cardinal Drive and Bayou Lane will be closed; however, vehicular traffic will be allowed through the Bayou Lane side to access businesses in the area.

New culverts are being installed for the drainage project for the new school.

The street will be re-opened on Monday, November 9, 2020.