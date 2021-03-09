Section of Percy Brown Road in Thibodaux closes due to garbage spill

Terrebonne Sheriff warns of spike in vehicle burglaries, reminds citizens to lock their vehicles
March 9, 2021
State reports 631 new cases; hospitalizations rise for second consecutive day
March 9, 2021

UPDATE:



With assistance from the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department, Percy Brown Road is all clean and back open for thru traffic! Chief Zeringue would like to thank our community partners for their patience and understanding.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

From the Thibodaux Police Department around 10:55 a.m.:



Due to a malfunctioning garbage truck spilling garbage on the highway, Percy Brown Road is currently blocked in both directions between N. Acadia Road and Holiday Drive.

Please use an alternate route while crews attempt to clear the roadway.


STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

March 9, 2021

The Gala Goes To You on Wednesday Night!

Read more