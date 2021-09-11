See Entergy’s updates for Lafourche, Terrebonne on Sept. 11

Lafourche Parish – Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages as of Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.: 34,882 – 79% of customers remain without power

Area Notes: While the estimated date of restoration is September 29, we expect to begin powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. The area suffered massive damage, and the electric network in southern portions of the parish will have to be completely rebuilt. These areas, including Golden Meadow and areas south of Golden Meadow, may experience outages that extend beyond September 29. We are currently evaluating alternate solutions to be able to safely provide power as quickly as possible. We cleared the majority of LA 1 to open heavy haul route to allow for equipment to be transported through the area of Port Fourchon. We cleared all of Hwy 308 from 138. We are working towards restoring feeder for St. Ann Hospital. Thibodeaux Regional Hospital restored as well as the City of Thibodaux Water Plant and downtown Thibodaux. Restored North Lafourche Water Plant, Rienzi and Sewer Plant. Crews continue working in the Raceland, Matthews, Valentine, Lockport, LaRose and Cut Off communities. Power was restored to the majority of the community of Matthews and parts of Raceland, approximately 1800 customers.

Terrebonne Parish – Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages as of Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.: 23,600 – 85% of customers remain without power

Area Notes: While the estimated date of restoration is September 29, we expect to begin powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date. We continue to clear roads and pick up poles and wire while simultaneously repairing feeder lines to critical customers. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. We restored an additional two feeders out of the Terrebonne Substation, one out of the Coteau Substation and one out of the Houma Substation. Restored W. Park between Idlewild to Kenny Street and provided a back-up generator to local gas station. We are continuing to communicate and coordinate with the local EOC and assist the City and Parish with their specific needs in the area.