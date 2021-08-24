See list of scheduled Terrebonne Parish vaccination events

Henry Peter Kirsch Jr.
August 24, 2021
Joseph “Bugga” Lewis
August 24, 2021
Many events are happening in Terrebonne Parish in the next few months where residents can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
See the list below:
(Fletcher Community College – Main Campus)-Monday-Wednesday, 8/23 to 8/25/21 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Pfizer and J&J
8/24/21 (Mechanicville Gym-Commodity Event) – Pfizer and J&J
8/24/21 (Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center-Commodity Event) – Pfizer and J&J
8/24/21 (Southland Mall) – Pfizer, Moderna and J&J
8/25/21 (Ward Seven Citizen Club-Commodity Event) – Pfizer and J&J
8/25/21 (Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank) – Pfizer, Moderna and J&J
8/26/21 (Gibson Gym-Commodity Event) – Pfizer and J&J
8/26/21 (Schriever Gym-Commodity Event) – Pfizer and J&J
8/26/21 (Rouses on St. Charles) – Pfizer and J&J
8/26/21 (La Estrella Latin Market) – Pfizer, Moderna and J&J
8/27/21 (La Michoacana #1) – Pfizer, Moderna and J&J
8/27/21 (Dulac Community Center-Commodity Event) – Pfizer and J&J
8/28/21 (Mechanicville Gym) – Pfizer and J&J
8/28/21 (Annunziata Church-Spanish Mass) – Pfizer
8/28/21 (Boost Mobile) – Pfizer and J&J
8/28/21 (El Progreso) – Pfizer and J&J
8/30/21 (Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank) – Pfizer, Moderna and J&J
9/1/21 (Ashland Fire Station) – Pfizer and J&J
9/4/21 (Gym in Gibson) – Pfizer and J&J
9/9/21 (Grace Fellowship) – Pfizer
9/11/21 (Iglesia Penecostal Christiana de Houma)
9/11/21 (Mt. Olive Baptist)-Pfizer and J&J
9/22/21 (Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center) – Pfizer and J&J
10/27/21 (Houma Terrebonne Civic Center Health Fair) -Pfizer and J&J
Call the LDH Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774 if additional information is needed.


STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

August 24, 2021

Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter lowers adoption fees for ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign

Read more