Below are the results for the Town of Lockport Council Member seats:

Division A



Gary Acosta 53% Stephen Baudoin 47% Division B



Ernest Boudreaux Sr. 53% Tony Bellanger 47% Division C



Bobbie Morris Galjour 51% Mark Bergeron 49% Division D



Rodney Hartman 85% Nicole Lopez 15% Division E



Tyler Detillier 57% Alan Badeaux 43%