See schedule of Ochsner vaccine distributions this week

Below is the schedule of COVID-19 vaccine distributions at local Ochsner facilities this week.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accommodated as supply allows.

To schedule, call 844-888-2772 or visit myochsner.org.

Monday, June 21 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. 8:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Leonard Chabert Medical Center 1978 Industrial Blvd. Houma La 70363 Ochsner St Anne 4608 Highway 1 Raceland, LA 70394 Tuesday, June 22 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Leonard Chabert Medical Center 1978 Industrial Blvd. Houma La 70363 Wednesday, June 23 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Leonard Chabert Medical Center 1978 Industrial Blvd. Houma La 70363 Thursday, June 24 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Leonard Chabert Medical Center 1978 Industrial Blvd. Houma La 70363 Friday, June 25 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. 8:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. 9 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Leonard Chabert Medical Center 1978 Industrial Blvd. Houma La 70363 Ochsner St Anne 4608 Highway 1 Raceland, LA 70394 Ochsner St. Mary 1125 Marguerite Street Suite 500 in MOB Morgan City, 70380

For Spanish, Vietnamese, Cantonese, Mandarin and Arabic translation, please call 833-896-6586.