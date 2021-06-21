See schedule of Ochsner vaccine distributions this week

June 20, 2021
June 21, 2021

Below is the schedule of COVID-19 vaccine distributions at local Ochsner facilities this week.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accommodated as supply allows.



To schedule, call 844-888-2772 or visit myochsner.org.

 

Monday, June 21
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

8:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

 Leonard Chabert Medical Center 

1978 Industrial Blvd.

Houma La 70363

Ochsner St Anne 

4608 Highway 1

Raceland, LA 70394
Tuesday, June 22
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Leonard Chabert Medical Center 

1978 Industrial Blvd.

Houma La 70363
Wednesday, June 23
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Leonard Chabert Medical Center 

1978 Industrial Blvd.

Houma La 70363
Thursday, June 24
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Leonard Chabert Medical Center 

1978 Industrial Blvd.

Houma La 70363
Friday, June 25
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

8:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

9 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

 Leonard Chabert Medical Center 

1978 Industrial Blvd.

Houma La 70363

Ochsner St Anne 

4608 Highway 1

Raceland, LA 70394

Ochsner St. Mary

1125 Marguerite Street

Suite 500 in MOB

Morgan City, 70380

 

For Spanish, Vietnamese, Cantonese, Mandarin and Arabic translation, please call 833-896-6586.

 



STAFF

