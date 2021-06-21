See schedule of Ochsner vaccine distributions this week

Below is the schedule of COVID-19 vaccine distributions at local Ochsner facilities this week.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accommodated as supply allows.
To schedule, call 844-888-2772 or visit myochsner.org.
|Monday, June 21
|9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
8:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
|Leonard Chabert Medical Center
1978 Industrial Blvd.
Houma La 70363
Ochsner St Anne
4608 Highway 1
Raceland, LA 70394
|Tuesday, June 22
|9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|Leonard Chabert Medical Center
1978 Industrial Blvd.
Houma La 70363
|Wednesday, June 23
|9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|Leonard Chabert Medical Center
1978 Industrial Blvd.
Houma La 70363
|Thursday, June 24
|9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|Leonard Chabert Medical Center
1978 Industrial Blvd.
Houma La 70363
|Friday, June 25
|9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
8:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
9 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Leonard Chabert Medical Center
1978 Industrial Blvd.
Houma La 70363
Ochsner St Anne
4608 Highway 1
Raceland, LA 70394
Ochsner St. Mary
1125 Marguerite Street
Suite 500 in MOB
Morgan City, 70380
For Spanish, Vietnamese, Cantonese, Mandarin and Arabic translation, please call 833-896-6586.