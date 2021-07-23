See the 2021-2022 Return-to-School Plan for Lafourche schools

During a special meeting on Wednesday, the Lafourche Parish School Board unanimously approved the 2021-2022 Return-to-School Plan in response to COVID-19.

Although the guidelines were approved, Superintendent Jarod Martin emphasized it is still a fluid situation. “It is nothing more than a plan. As case numbers potentially shift in either direction, then our response is going to have to shift with those shifting numbers,” he told the Times prior to the meeting. “We’re pretty confident that how we open schools will not be how we operate every school every day all year. There will be some adjustments to our expectations as we monitor this virus.”

Here are some of the plan’s highlights:

fully vaccinated staff and students (fully vaccinated = > 2 weeks following the receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series, or > 2 weeks following the receipt of one dose in a single dose vaccine), except while on school buses (see below for transportation and bus protocols). However, Lafourche Parish School District highly all unvaccinated persons, students and staff, wear facial coverings / masks while on school campuses to protect against the spread of COVID-19. To comply with federal mandates for public transportation, Lafourche Parish School

District will require bus drivers and students in grades 3 through 12 to wear facial coverings while riding school buses. Students in PK through 2nd grade are also strongly encouraged to wear facial coverings, to the extent possible, while on the school bus Parents are encouraged to complete a student health screening at home before

sending students to school. Students with two or more symptoms consistent with COVID-19 will be required to

the second dose in a 2-dose series, or > 2 weeks following the receipt of one dose in a single dose vaccine), who have had contact with a COVID positive person, are not required to quarantine if they remain asymptomatic. If symptoms develop, the vaccinated person will be expected to follow quarantine guidelines. Although all visitors are welcome on school campuses, the safety of our staff and

students remains the district’s primary concern. Visitors are asked to refrain from visiting campuses if they are ill or exhibiting any symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Middle and high school students will be assigned classroom seating to limit

classroom contacts. In adherence with CDC and LDH guidelines, water fountains will remain closed.

meetings, non-athletic competitive events, and dances. Although some modifications may be needed, schools will offer parents the opportunity

2021-2022 LPSD RETURN TO SCHOOL PLAN

CLICK HERE to read the full 2021-2022 Return-to-School Plan and a letter from Superintendent Jarod Martin.