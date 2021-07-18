See schedule of Ochsner community vaccine distributions for the week of 07/19

Below is the schedule of Ochsner Health community vaccine distributions in the Bayou Region for the upcoming week.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accommodated as supply allows. To make an appointment, call 844-888-2772 or visit myochsner.org.
See the schedule below:
|Monday, July 19
|9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
8:45 – 10:45 a.m.
|Leonard Chabert Medical Center
Family Medicine Clinic
1978 Industrial Blvd.
Houma La 70363
Ochsner St Anne
Internal Medicine Clinic
4608 Highway 1
Raceland, LA 70394
|Tuesday – Thursday, July 20-22
|9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|Leonard Chabert Medical Center
Family Medicine Clinic
1978 Industrial Blvd.
Houma La 70363
|Friday, June 25
|9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
8:45 – 10:45 a.m.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Leonard Chabert Medical Center
Family Medicine Clinic
1978 Industrial Blvd.
Houma La 70363
Ochsner St Anne
Internal Medicine Clinic
4608 Highway 1
Raceland, LA 70394
Ochsner St. Mary
1125 Marguerite Street
Suite 500 in MOB
Morgan City, 70380
For Spanish, Vietnamese, Cantonese, Mandarin and Arabic translation, please call 833-896-6586.