See schedule of Ochsner community vaccine distributions for the week of 07/19

Below is the schedule of Ochsner Health community vaccine distributions in the Bayou Region for the upcoming week.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accommodated as supply allows. To make an appointment, call 844-888-2772 or visit myochsner.org.

See the schedule below:

Monday, July 19 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. 8:45 – 10:45 a.m. Leonard Chabert Medical Center Family Medicine Clinic 1978 Industrial Blvd. Houma La 70363 Ochsner St Anne Internal Medicine Clinic 4608 Highway 1 Raceland, LA 70394 Tuesday – Thursday, July 20-22 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Leonard Chabert Medical Center Family Medicine Clinic 1978 Industrial Blvd. Houma La 70363

Friday, June 25 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. 8:45 – 10:45 a.m. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Leonard Chabert Medical Center Family Medicine Clinic 1978 Industrial Blvd. Houma La 70363 Ochsner St Anne Internal Medicine Clinic 4608 Highway 1 Raceland, LA 70394 Ochsner St. Mary 1125 Marguerite Street Suite 500 in MOB Morgan City, 70380

For Spanish, Vietnamese, Cantonese, Mandarin and Arabic translation, please call 833-896-6586.