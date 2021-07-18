See schedule of Ochsner community vaccine distributions for the week of 07/19

July 18, 2021
Below is the schedule of Ochsner Health community vaccine distributions in the Bayou Region for the upcoming week.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accommodated as supply allows. To make an appointment, call 844-888-2772 or visit myochsner.org.



See the schedule below:

Monday, July 19
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

8:45 – 10:45 a.m.

 Leonard Chabert Medical Center 

Family Medicine Clinic

1978 Industrial Blvd.

Houma La 70363

Ochsner St Anne 

Internal Medicine Clinic

4608 Highway 1

Raceland, LA 70394
Tuesday – Thursday, July 20-22
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Leonard Chabert Medical Center 

Family Medicine Clinic

1978 Industrial Blvd.

Houma La 70363

 

Friday, June 25
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

8:45 – 10:45 a.m.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Leonard Chabert Medical Center 

Family Medicine Clinic

1978 Industrial Blvd.

Houma La 70363

Ochsner St Anne 

Internal Medicine Clinic

4608 Highway 1

Raceland, LA 70394

Ochsner St. Mary

1125 Marguerite Street

Suite 500 in MOB

Morgan City, 70380

 

For Spanish, Vietnamese, Cantonese, Mandarin and Arabic translation, please call 833-896-6586.

 



