See the results of yesterday’s election

Local elections were held on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Here are the results:

LAFOURCHE

All propositions and taxes passed.

Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 2 – 5.41 to 3.64 Mills Reduction – PC – 10 Yrs. – 64% (8,241 votes)

Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 2 – 8.00 Mills in Lieu – PC – 10 Yrs. – 56% (7,164 votes)

Parishwide Consolidated School District No. 1 – 4 Mills Rededication & Extension – SB – 10 Yrs. – 61% (7,856 votes)

Parishwide School Board Proposition – 0.4% S&U Tax – SB – Perp. – 59% (7,554 votes)

Road Sales Tax District – 0.50% S&U Tax – PC – 20 Yrs. – 57% (6,124 votes)

Sales Tax District No. 4 – 0.30% S&U Tax In Lieu – PC – Perp. – 59% (6,646 votes)

(voter turnout was roughly 21-22%)

Member — Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Div. E

Reggie Ledet – 61% (1,709)

Dean Savoie – 39% (1,070)

TERREBONNE

Council Member District 1

– Brien K. Pledger – 54% (224 votes)

– Lionel “Tony” Lewis – 37% (153 votes)

– Faron “Fee” Richard – 10% (40)

Mr. Pledger received more than 50% of the vote, so he wins the district. There will be no runoff.