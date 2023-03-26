See the results of yesterday’s election

March 26, 2023

Local elections were held on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

 

Here are the results:


 

LAFOURCHE

All propositions and taxes passed. 

Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 2 – 5.41 to 3.64 Mills Reduction – PC – 10 Yrs. – 64% (8,241 votes)

Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 2 – 8.00 Mills in Lieu – PC – 10 Yrs. – 56% (7,164 votes)


Parishwide Consolidated School District No. 1 – 4 Mills Rededication & Extension – SB – 10 Yrs. – 61% (7,856 votes)

Parishwide School Board Proposition – 0.4% S&U Tax – SB – Perp. – 59% (7,554 votes)

Road Sales Tax District – 0.50% S&U Tax – PC – 20 Yrs. – 57% (6,124 votes)


Sales Tax District No. 4 – 0.30% S&U Tax In Lieu – PC – Perp. – 59% (6,646 votes)

(voter turnout was roughly 21-22%)

 

Member — Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Div. E 
Reggie Ledet – 61% (1,709)
Dean Savoie – 39% (1,070)


 

TERREBONNE

Council Member District 1
– Brien K. Pledger – 54% (224 votes)
– Lionel “Tony” Lewis – 37% (153 votes)
– Faron “Fee” Richard – 10% (40)

Mr. Pledger received more than 50% of the vote, so he wins the district. There will be no runoff.

 

Mary Ditch
