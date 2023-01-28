See what grade the Terrebonne and Lafourche water systems earned recently

Letter grades were recently issued by the Louisiana Department of Health Safe Drinking Water Program for community drinking water systems.

These grades are preliminary. Final grades scheduled to be posted in early May. The final grades will take into account financial sustainability and customer satisfaction.

LDH determines letter grades based on 7 Standards evaluating the infrastructure, accountability, and over all health risk of drinking water to consumers: Federal Water Quality; State Water Quality; Financial Sustainability; Operation and Maintenance; Infrastructure; Customer Satisfaction; and Secondary Contaminants (Iron and Manganese).

There are two systems in Terrebonne: Houma Water Treatment Service Area and Schriever Water Treatment Service Area. There are also two in Lafourche: Lafourche Water District 1 and Thibodaux Waterworks.

Houma Water Treatment Service Area received an A (score: 80/80).

Schriever Water Treatment Service Area received an A (score: 80/80).

Lafourche Water District 1 received an A (score: 100/100).

Thibodaux Waterworks received an A (score: 80/80).

(Full score sheets can be viewed at the hyperlinks above.)