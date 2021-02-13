Senate acquits Trump in second impeachment trial

With a final vote of 57-43 assuring his acquittal, the Senate did not reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict former President Trump on charges of high crimes and misdemeanors, stemming from the deadly January 6 attack on the Capitol.

The seven Republican senators who voted to convict were: Bill Cassidy of Louisiana; Susan Collins of Maine; Lisa Murkowski of Alaska; Mitt Romney of Utah; Ben Sasse of Nebraska; Richard Burr of North Carolina; and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Trump is the first president in U.S. history to be impeached by the House twice, and the first to be tried for impeachment after leaving office.