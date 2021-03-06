Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill that includes stimulus checks

Today, the U.S. Senate passed President Joe Biden’s COVID relief bill by a 50-49 vote.

The bill includes stimulus checks of up to $1,400 for most Americans (families earning less than $160,000 a year and individuals making less than $80,000 a year).

It also includes a $300 weekly addition unemployment benefits and $15 billion for the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Program, which provides long-term, low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration.

The bill must be approved again by the House and then signed by Biden.