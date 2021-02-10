Senator Cassidy votes with Democrats on first impeachment issue

Today, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy was one of only six Republicans to join all 50 of the Democratic Senators to vote that the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is constitutional.

“We heard arguments from both sides on the constitutionality of having a Senate trial of a president who has since left office. A sufficient amount of evidence of constitutionality exists for the Senate to proceed with the trial. This vote is not a prejudgment on the final vote to convict,” said Dr. Cassidy in a statement after his vote. “If anyone disagrees with my vote and would like an explanation, I ask them to listen to the arguments presented by the House Managers and former President Trump’s lawyers. The House managers had much stronger constitutional arguments. The president’s team did not.”

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy voted that the trial shouldn’t move forward on the argument that it’s unconstitutional to try a private citizen.