Senators Advocate for U.S. Natural Gas

U.S. Representatives Garret Graves, Bruce Westerman, Andy Barr, Stephanie Bice, Dan Crenshaw, Jeff Duncan, Brian Mast, August Pfluger, and Pete Stauber sent a letter to U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm rebuking what they call false claims of ten Democratic Senators who asked Granholm and the Biden Administration to limit the U.S. natural gas exports in an effort to ease rising domestic energy prices.

The senators asked Granholm to “take swift action to limit U.S. natural gas exports” and said shutting down U.S. LNG export facilities is “in the best interest of” their constituents, according to the letter. Some of the same senators have called for a banning on American oil and gas production and advocated for more foreign oil production.

The House Republicans emphasize in the letter that the senators’ letter and continued advocacy curtail domestic energy production reveal hypocrisy and inexperience in energy security and global energy markets.

A press release from Congressman Graves’ Office said “the Biden Administration has projected global energy demand will surge over the next 30 years. Rather than developing an exploration and production strategy that relies on America’s resources, lower emissions, affordable energy, and creating economic opportunity, Democratic senators’ flawed policies open the door to expanded Russian influence and aggression and higher energy prices. ”

