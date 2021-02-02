Senators introduce bill to authorize construction on Keystone Pipeline, reversing Biden’s executive action

From the Office of U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy:

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today formally introduced the “Keystone XL Pipeline Construction and Jobs Preservation Act” to authorize the continued construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline following President Biden’s decision to revoke the cross-border operation permit. Cassidy introduced the legislation with Senators Steve Daines (R-MT), Mike Crapo (R-ID), James Risch (R-ID), John Barrasso (R-WY), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Jerry Moran (R-KS), James Inhofe (R-OK), John Hoeven (R-ND), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Dan Sullivan (R-AK).

“Eliminating 11,000 jobs and destroying development in oil and gas is going to create a recession, and it won’t be because of COVID. Sending energy jobs overseas where there are worse environmental standards will only increase global emissions. Cancelling the Keystone XL Pipeline is a terrible decision,” said Dr. Cassidy.

“Americans are already struggling to make ends meet and keep food on the table because of the pandemic. Yet with the stroke of a pen, President Biden killed thousands of energy and union jobs, eliminated tax revenue for impoverished communities, raised energy costs for Americans, and put our national security and energy independence at risk,” Daines stated. “We must reverse Biden’s disastrous decision and send a clear message that supporting American workers is more important than supporting Saudi Arabia and allowing radical environmentalists to cash in on campaign promises.”

“The proposed Keystone XL is a critical jobs-providing project that would also safely supply much-needed tax revenue to the states along its route,” said Crapo. “Moreover, the increase in the nation’s oil supply delivered by the Keystone pipeline will improve our nation’s energy security. This privately-funded project has already been delayed enough by continued partisan bickering in Washington, and I will continue to push for policies that bring energy costs down and further American energy independence.”

“The Keystone XL Project has a bipartisan history and could have been a big win for national security, energy independence, and rural America alike. Despite this, the administration still moved to shut down Keystone Pipeline construction on Day One in office. Preserving the Keystone XL Pipeline and the reliable energy and thousands of jobs it provides is just common sense,” Risch said.

“President Biden is handing out pink slips and hurting the environment,” said Barrasso. “Over 1000 workers have already been let go because of the president’s executive order to cancel the Keystone Pipeline. Now, thousands more union jobs will never be created. The Obama Administration determined that banning the pipeline would increase greenhouse gas emissions as trains move the same oil. America will continue to rely on oil from Canada. President Biden is costing American jobs and making us more vulnerable to Russia and the Middle East. Our legislation will put a stop to the president’s extreme order and keep workers in their jobs.”

“Radical environmentalists have taken hold of the Democratic Party, and the rush to appease them will have long-term consequences for the American economy and our energy independence. The completion of the Keystone XL pipeline would be good for everyone – from the workers building it to the refiners who will produce oil, and the families who will benefit from affordable energy. This is a critical effort for the United States and it’s good for our North American allies. Shutting Keystone XL down is devastating for our American pipeline workers, and I’m proud to join with Senator Daines as we try to get these folks back on the job so that they can provide for themselves, their families, and their communities,” said Lummis.

“The focus of the new administration must be on restoring our economy to pre-COVID levels and ensuring Americans can put food on the table. Instead, President Biden has revoked the Keystone XL pipeline, a move that will drive up the price of gas at the pump, cost thousands of jobs, crush our energy industry and put our country back on a path to dependence on foreign oil. Over the years, the Keystone XL pipeline has undergone extensive environmental and safety studies that have been verified, tested, and approved by both the courts and independent groups. Instead of firing American workers through government decree, the Biden Administration should take steps to grow our economy and continue down the path of American energy independence and economic recovery,” Marshall said.

“Canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline will cost our country thousands of jobs, raise energy prices and make us more dependent on foreign countries to supply our energy,” said Moran. “At a time when our economy and communities are hurting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we should be focusing on sending people back to work not taking their jobs away.”

“The Keystone XL pipeline would create thousands of jobs in Oklahoma and throughout the nation and President Biden’s disappointing choice to revoke this permit will harm the nation’s tremendous progress toward energy independence,” Inhofe said. “We came so far during the last administration to prioritize American energy development and now is not the time to move backwards. That’s why I am proud to sign on to Sen. Daines’ legislation to authorize the continued construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.”

“Our legislation ensures that the Keystone XL pipeline, which was already under construction, can continue. This important infrastructure project provides good jobs and economic growth, while also bolstering our energy security and helping reduce our reliance on Middle Eastern oil,” said Hoeven. “This legislation is part of our efforts to support our domestic energy industry and the jobs, economic growth and national security it provides.”

“Eliminating the Keystone XL Pipeline will raise emissions, energy costs, the risk of transportation accidents, and the number of Americans without a job. It is ironic President Biden, who bills himself as a unifying jobs creator, would start his presidency by going after an industry that provides opportunity and a better way of life for every American,” said Cramer. “Our legislation protects these jobs and the energy security they help provide.”

“When President Biden cancelled the Keystone XL Pipeline, he also cancelled good-paying jobs in Arkansas and around the country—in the middle of a pandemic,” said Cotton. “Our bill puts American workers first by allowing the pipeline’s construction to move forward without President Biden’s approval.”

“President Biden’s misguided decision to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline with the stroke of a pen cost thousands of hard-working Americans their jobs. I am proud to support congressional authorization for the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline to combat Democrats’ efforts to destroy jobs they simply don’t like,” Cruz stated.

“The Biden administration’s decision to fire thousands of hard-working Americans in the midst of a pandemic hurts families, undermines our economic recovery, and is a step backward from energy independence,” said Sullivan. “This bill will put people back to work, support our union laborers and building trades, and ensure that energy jobs across the country are saved.”

This project is expected to provide approximately 11,000 direct high-paying jobs and up to 60,000 indirect and direct jobs, generate tax revenue, increase renewable-energy demand, reduce emissions and strengthen North American energy independence.

To read the full text, click HERE.