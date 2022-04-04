Senators Kennedy and Cassidy to vote against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination

Senator John Kennedy (R-La.), and Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) today announced their intent to vote against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I don’t agree with the judge on where, based on her opinions, she draws the limits of judicial power, and I don’t think she places as great an importance as I do on judicial restraint in a Madisonian system of checks and balances and separation of powers, and, for that reason, I will be voting no,” said Kennedy.

“I appreciate Judge Jackson meeting with me. She is gracious, intelligent and accomplished. But, when the political left opposed Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Coney Barrett, not because they were not qualified but because of their presumed jurisprudence, they established the criteria by which future nominees should be judged. President Biden chose Judge Jackson precisely because she is not a strict constructionist and because she had the strong support of those who prefer an activist judge. It is for these reasons that I will vote no,” said Dr. Cassidy.