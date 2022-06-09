Senior Sources event to provide important information to senior citizens

The Lafourche Parish 17th Judicial District will host a Senior Sources event, providing updates on the services available to senior citizens in the parish. Senior Sources will be held at the Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium, on June 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The event will discuss a number of topics including current scam trends, easy voting mail-in ballots, senior abuse signs, juror exemption, and much more. The purpose of the event is to inform senior citizens in Lafourche Parish on the services available to them, while offering an opportunity to voice their concerns to community leaders.

The event will feature the following guest speakers:

District Attorney Kristine Russell

Sheriff Craig Webre

Parish President Archie Chiasson

Clerk of Court Annette Fontana

Parish Assessor Wendy Thibodeaux

Registrar of Voters Michael Boudreaux

Mental health professionals Heidi Irwin and Mary Soignet

Thibodaux Mayor Tommy Eschete

Guests will enjoy complimentary refreshments. A follow-up Senior Sources event will be held at the Larose Civic Center on July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.