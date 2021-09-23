Sept. 22 Entergy Update: 23% of Lafourche and 4% of Terrebonne remain without power

Lafourche Parish – Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

The number of outages as of 7 a.m. September 22 is 9,949 (23 percent) of customers that remain without power.

Area Notes: While the estimated date of restoration is September 29 for the vast majority or 90% of customers, they have already begun powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date. They expect to continue this focus while they expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish.

The area suffered massive damage, and the electric network in southern portions of the parish will have to be completely rebuilt. These areas, including Golden Meadow and areas south of Golden Meadow, may experience outages that extend beyond September 29.

They are currently evaluating alternate solutions to be able to safely provide power as quickly as possible. The majority of customers in Lockport, Raceland, Matthews, and Cut Off that can take power have been restored including Bollinger Shipyard. In the Valentine community, crews have made significant progress with power restoration to customers and have distribution resources focused on restoring power to the Lockport area including Lafourche Parish Career Magnet and L.E. Fletcher Community College South campus.

Crews continue to restore power in Golden Meadow. A significant amount of damage remains in this area, however, additional crews have been moved into the area to assist with restoration efforts. Crews will continue to restore power where it is safe to do so. Power has been restored up to South Lafourche High School and Lady of the Sea Hospital and was able to utilize a mobile substation to provide power to the LOOP tank farm and provide power to a number of customers.

Restoration crews continue to restore power in the Galliano area. There remains a significant amount of damage. Additional crews have been moved into the area to assist and crews will continue to restore power where it is safe to do so.

Terrebonne Parish – Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

The number of outages as of 7 a.m. is 1,197 (4 percent) of customers remain without power.

Area Notes: While the estimated date of restoration is September 29 for the vast majority or 90% of customers, they have already begun powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date. There is a continued need for traffic control and specialized equipment to assist in areas with accessibility issues. As they move south, they move more into a rebuild status versus a repair. There are many customers whose homes or businesses have been destroyed and will need to reach Entergy to final the account until their home or business site can be cleaned up and rebuilt. Customers are encouraged to check their breakers if they see that their neighbors have power and they still do not.

The majority of Terrebonne Parish West customers have been restored, with the most outages left in the Coteau substation area. They have completed work in a small area north of Hwy 90 off of Hwy 311. Work continues along Hwy 182 including efforts on water routes. Crews continue to work trouble tickets, including an area near Alma Street and Monarch Drive in Houma. They have completed work north of Hwy 90 off of Little Bayou Black and power has been restored. Fletcher Technical Community College to K&B Industries has been restored.

In the Houma Substation area, they have energized the main distribution lines and are continuing to make repairs to laterals and taps. They have completed most of the repairs to laterals and taps out of the Houma Substation area. Work on individual transformer cases will continue.

Extensive work continues in the Chauvin and Montegut substation areas including Hwys. 55, 56, and 58. Significant progress has been made on the main lines. They are also working on Hwy 665 and S. Montegut Rd and plan to have crews working on Bayou Side Dr north of Klondyke Rd.