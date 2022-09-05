Sept. 6 Terrebonne School Board Meeting; Here’s the agenda and everything you need to attend

Terrebonne Parish School Board will hold its school board meeting tomorrow, September 6, at 6:00 p.m. Here’s the agenda and other materials you need to stay up-to-date for the meeting.

The meeting will be held at the district central office located at 201 Stadium Drive in Houma. The agenda includes special recognition of the 1969 Southdown High Eagles Baseball State Champions (13-1). There will be a citizen presentations from Annette Foret-Lagarde President of TFE to award a scholarship recipient, Stefanny Chaisson will present LGBTQIA+ students in our schools and how the board addresses them, and Wanda Triggs will present about cameras in special needs classrooms following ACT 456 SB86 and adequate facility built temporarily for S.E.C.

The meeting will also be discussing matters from the August 16 meeting from the following committees: Finance, Insurance, & Section 16 Lands Committee, Executive Committee, Education, Technology, & Policy Committee, Buildings Food Service, 7 & Transportation Committee. Click here to download the full meeting agenda.

The school district packet also included various proposed policies which can be seen below:

Also provided were the minutes from the August 2 board meeting which can be read here.