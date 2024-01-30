Services for Bishop Mario Dorsonville to be held this week

As we mourn the loss of Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville, we remember a loving shepherd, a passionate leader, and a man of unwavering faith. His legacy of service and dedication to social justice will continue to inspire and guide us. May he rest in eternal peace, and may his soul find solace in the loving embrace of our Lord.

In loving memory of Bishop Dorsonville, a visitation and memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales. The visitation will take place from 9:00am to 5:30pm, followed by Evening Prayer at 5:30pm, and a Memorial Mass for the Dead at 7:00pm.

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, the Funeral Rites continue at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral with a visitation starting at 8:00am and concluding at 2:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00pm with a burial to follow on the grounds of St. Joseph Co-Cathedral. Afterwards, a reception will be hosted at the Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center.

HTV10 will be streaming services on Wednesday from St. Francis de Sales on HTV10 Facebook and HTV10 Youtube; the Funeral on Thursday from St. Joseph Co-Cathedral of Bishop Mario Dorsonville will be televised on HTV10 (Cable & Antenna), HTV10 Facebook, and HTV10 Youtube, in conjunction with the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.

The Diocese has also released several memorial videos from those who worked closely with the Bishop and knew him well. Join us as we Remember Bishop Dorsonville: