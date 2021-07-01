Seventh Annual Pack the Bus School Supply Drive is Officially Underway

The seventh annual Pack the Bus School Supply Drive coordinated by United Way for South Louisiana and Synergy Bank is officially underway, bringing the community plenty of opportunities to help the area’s students.

Community members can new school supply donations to various drop-off locations. Supplies will be distributed to children in need throughout Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. The most needed items needed are colors, pencils, colored pencils, scissors, loose leaf paper, spiral notebooks, binders, glue sticks, rulers, construction paper, pencil bags or pouches, and school bags.

“The Pack the Bus School Supply Drive helps provide necessary school supplies for children in need so they can be prepared for a successful school year,” said United Way Executive Director Alina Merlos.

Community members can bring school supplies donations to the following locations:

Terrebonne Parish:

Chick-fil-A | 1741 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. | Houma

Raising Cane’s | 1723 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. | Houma

Raising Cane’s | 945 Grand Caillou Road | Houma

South Louisiana Bank | 1362 West Tunnel Blvd. | Houma

Synergy Bank | 919 Grand Caillou Road | Houma

Synergy Bank | 210 Synergy Center Blvd. | Houma

Synergy Bank | 1036 West Tunnel Blvd. | Houma

Lafourche Parish:

Bayou Country Children’s Museum | 211 Rue Betancourt | Thibodaux

Greater Lafourche Port Commission | 16829 East Main St | Cut Off

Raising Cane’s | 301 North Canal Blvd. | Thibodaux

Synergy Bank | 3855 West Park Ave. | Gray

Synergy Bank | 209 East Bayou Road | Thibodaux

Synergy Bank | 1070 South Acadia Road | Thibodaux

Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce | 318 East Bayou Road | Thibodaux

More information and updated drop-off locations can be found at www.banksynergy.com/packthebus.