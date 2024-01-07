Several Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux schools, other private schools announce early dismissals on Jan. 8

Several Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Catholic schools have announced early dismissals due to anticipated severe weather on Monday, Jan. 8.

Vandebilt Catholic – 12:00PM

E.D. White – 11:50AM

St. Bernadette – 1:00PM

St. Mary’s Nativity School – 11:45AM

St. Gregory – 12:30PM

Other private schools closing early include:

CCA: Closed. The campus will not open tomorrow. Classes resume on Jan. 9.

St. Matthew’s Episcopal: Pre-K3 through 2nd Grade will dismiss from 11 AM – 11:15 AM. 3rd -7th Grade will dismiss from 11:15 AM -11:30 AM.

Houma Christian: High school will dismiss at 10:35AM, and elementary at 11:00AM. HS siblings can wait in the gym for the 11:00AM dismissal.

Holy Trinity Academy: 11:15 AM

eLearning Houma: 12:00PM