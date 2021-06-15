Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Terrebonne, Lafourche

527 PM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Terrebonne Parish, Northwestern Lafourche Parish and Assumption Parish Until 615 PM

At 527 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Napoleonville to near Labadieville, moving south at 20 mph. Radar indicated 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include Napoleonville, Supreme, Labadieville, Paincourtville, Schriever and Belle Rose.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.