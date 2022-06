Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 9pm for Terrebonne, Lafourche

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect until 9pm this evening for the following areas in Louisiana:

ASCENSION, ASSUMPTION, EAST BATON ROUGE, EAST FELICIANA, IBERVILLE, LAFOURCHE, LIVINGSTON, POINTE COUPEE, ST. HELENA, ST. JAMES, ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, TANGIPAHOA, TERREBONNE, WEST BATON ROUGE, WEST FELICIANA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADDIS, AMITE, BATON ROUGE, BAYOU CANE, BAYOU SORREL, BRUSLY, CLINTON, CONVENT, CUT OFF, DARLINGTON, DENHAM SPRINGS, DONALDSONVILLE, EASLEYVILLE, FELPS, GALLIANO, GONZALES, GRAMERCY, GREENSBURG, HAMMOND, HOUMA , JACKSON, LABADIEVILLE, LAPLACE, LAROSE, LETTSWORTH, LIVONIA, LUTCHER, MONTPELIER, NEW ROADS, PAINCOURTVILLE, PIERRE PART, PLAQUEMINE, PONCHATOULA, PORT ALLEN, PRAIRIEVILLE, RACELAND, RESERVE, ROBERT, SPILLMAN, ST. FRANCISVILLE, THIBODAUX, WAKEFIELD, WALKER, WATSON, AND WHITE CASTLE.