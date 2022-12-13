Severe Weather & Flash Flooding Threat Information and Timing for Wednesday

From the National Weather Service in New Orleans:

Overview:

WHAT: Enhanced Risk of Severe Weather and Moderate Risk of Heavy Rainfall.

WHEN: This evening through Wednesday evening.

WHERE: All of SE LA and southern MS.

CONFIDENCE: Timing remains a lower confidence as there is a possibility of a line of storms either slowing, or stalling early Wednesday, then re-development of more storms during the day Wednesday into Wednesday night as storms continue east.

This causes a concern for local training of thunderstorms and for now, low to moderate confidence on location of greatest flash flooding potential.

Impacts:

The main threats associated with any severe storms, damaging winds and tornadoes. The greatest severe threat overnight is north and west of a line from McComb to Baton Rouge.

Overall, expecting 2-4″ of rain, but locally double amounts are possible especially in strong thunderstorms and training /back building is possible.

Flood Watch is active for Terrebonne Parish for Wednesday from Midnight to 9PM.