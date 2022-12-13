Severe weather, heavy rain, flooding possible tonight and Wednesday

Here is an update concerning the severe weather threat Tuesday night into Wednesday night.

Overview:

There is a Slight to Enhanced Risk of Severe Weather and Slight Risk of Excessive Rainfall this evening through Wednesday evening for all of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

Timing remains a lower confidence as there is a possibility of a line of storms either slowing, or stalling early Wednesday, then re-development of more storms during the day Wednesday into Wednesday night as storms continue east.

This causes a concern for local training of thunderstorms and for now, low to moderate confidence on location of greatest flash flooding potential.

The images below highlight the threats and impacts expected late Tuesday through Wednesday morning: